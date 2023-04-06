StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

