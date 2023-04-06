Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $288.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

