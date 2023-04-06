Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,336 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $373.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.91. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.