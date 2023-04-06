Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.45. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.