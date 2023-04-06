Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

