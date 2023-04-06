Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 179 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

LULU opened at $364.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

