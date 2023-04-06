Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,704 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,636,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after acquiring an additional 933,068 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

