Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,091 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

