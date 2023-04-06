Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 814 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

