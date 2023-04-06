Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

