Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.69 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

