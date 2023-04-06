Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $493.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.83 and its 200 day moving average is $450.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

