Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.09. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,942 shares of company stock valued at $451,502. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

