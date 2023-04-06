Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 212,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 976.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 382,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 346,807 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

