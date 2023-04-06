Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 23.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Equity Residential by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

NYSE EQR opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.64%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

