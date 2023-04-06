Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

