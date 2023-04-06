Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.25. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

