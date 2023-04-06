Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

