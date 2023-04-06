Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $58.66 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

