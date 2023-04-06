Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

