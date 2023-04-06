Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,336 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $858.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $827.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

