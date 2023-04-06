Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 491 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Trex worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

