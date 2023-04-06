Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 7,755 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after buying an additional 413,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

