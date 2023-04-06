Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 879 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 4.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entegris Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $122.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

