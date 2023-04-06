Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $139.31 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.63.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

