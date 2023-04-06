SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 18,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 106,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunPower Stock Down 4.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

SPWR stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.