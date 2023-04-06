Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $10.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

