Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $452.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

