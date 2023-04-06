SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,227,000 after buying an additional 1,001,387 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,464,000 after purchasing an additional 637,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 554,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.