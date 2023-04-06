SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

SWK Trading Up 0.6 %

SWKH opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.31. SWK has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of SWK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SWK by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SWK by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

