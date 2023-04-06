T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

