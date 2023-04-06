Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,833.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 45,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,724,635,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

