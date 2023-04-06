TD Cowen Increases Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Price Target to $30.00

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 31.9% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 407,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

