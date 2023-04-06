TD Securities Upgrades Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to “Buy”

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

