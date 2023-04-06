Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 97.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 341,471 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,757,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $11,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,635. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

