Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Insider Activity

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $185.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $587.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

