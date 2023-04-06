Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $185.52 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $587.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.