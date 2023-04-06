Tesla’s (TSLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.74.

TSLA stock opened at $185.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $587.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

