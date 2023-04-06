Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $120.00 at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 363,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.