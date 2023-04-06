The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

