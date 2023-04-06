The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.02.
A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$88.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.18.
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
