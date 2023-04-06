The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $46.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,655,000 after purchasing an additional 333,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

