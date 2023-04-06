The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $373.60 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,726 shares of company stock worth $13,796,262. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

