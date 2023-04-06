The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $3,206,399.40 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.