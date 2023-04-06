The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
LON MRCH opened at GBX 572.05 ($7.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.45 million, a PE ratio of 914.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 583.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 558.64. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 480 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 606 ($7.53).
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
