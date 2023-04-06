The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MRCH opened at GBX 572.05 ($7.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.45 million, a PE ratio of 914.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 583.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 558.64. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 480 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 606 ($7.53).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

