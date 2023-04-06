The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $188.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

