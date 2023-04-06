The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

