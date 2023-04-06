The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

