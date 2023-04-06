The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

