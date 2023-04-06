ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.54.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 306.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.